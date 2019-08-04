close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 4, 2019

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas welcome new pup into the family after death of their dog Waldo

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Aug 04, 2019

After the star couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were left heartbroken after the tragic death of their dog, the two have now brought in a new pup a week after.

The newly-weds were spotted in Miami on Saturday where the two were seen with a puppy golden retriever after they lost Waldo, their Alaskan Klee Kai to an atrocious car crash.

In additional circulating photos, Sophie can be seen giving the new canine addition in their family a bath.

While new pooch made an appearance on social media, Porky, the pair’s other dog who was the brother of the deceased Waldo remained out of the picture.

The lovebirds are currently in Miami where they appear to be moving into their vacation home with Kevin Jonas, Danielle, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra also tagging along. 

