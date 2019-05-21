Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas broke up right before tying the knot in Las Vegas

The romance between acclaimed star Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame and crowd-favorite singer Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers, is no stranger to anyone as the duo have been all over the news lately for tying the knot earlier this month.

In her latest interview to UK’s The Times, the 23-year-old actor revealed how she and her beau had actually called it quits on their relationship right before they had gotten hitched earlier this month in an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas.

“It was the worst day of our lives. For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, ‘Never mind’,” she stated.

The actor who immortalized Game of Thrones’ character Sansa Stark dropped hints that Joe had suggested they part ways till she can love herself as much as she loves him.

“I was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell. He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way,” she stated.



