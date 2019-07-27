Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's pet dog passes away after being killed in car crash

Hollywood's power couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas encountered a tragic situation when their beloved pet dog passed away after being hit by a car.

The duo is mourning the loss of their puppy Waldo Picasso after he was killed in an accident in the New York City, reported TMZ.

A representative for Jonas described the unfortunate incident as a "freak accident," adding that the couple's dog walker had taken out Waldo for a stroll on his leash when he ran into oncoming traffic after being scared by a pedestrian.

A statement from Joe and Sophie is awaited in this regard.



E! News reached out to the couple's representatives for comment and found out that Waldo was welcomed into the family in April 2018.

He had joined the family alongside their other dog Porky Basquiat Jonas.

Joe had earlier revealed in an interview that Porky is the "wild" one of the brothers, while Waldo tended to be "shy."

Joe added that the dogs are a perfect fit for him and his wife.

"I think I knew they were definitely part of the family when my parents met them and my mom was buying them gifts and treats and hoping that she could babysit when I travel," he shared. "That's when you know they are definitely a family dog."

The dogs had even attended Joe and Sophie's wedding in France last month.