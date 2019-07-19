Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas' honeymoon in Maldives is pure bliss

After walking down the aisle for the second time in a magical wedding in France, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas escaped to the Maldives for their much awaited honeymoon after hectic work schedules earlier in the year.



Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a few glimpses in which they can be seen spending some quality time away from work at the some of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

In a series of pictures shared by Joe on his Instagram account, Sophie can be seen sitting by the beach, enjoying a romantic candle lit dinner.

His wife Sophie also shared some unseen pictures. These included a picture of her husband walking on a bridge, surrounded by lush green trees and Sophie enjoying some sporty time playing tennis - with the caption: "Days spent drinking watermelon daiquiris excessively, reading books, playing tennis and riding bikes. And best of all.... #nonewsnoshoes."







