Priyanka Chopra moved to tears at Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's wedding

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has been relishing in the wedding festivities of his brother-in-law Joe Jonas and his bride Sophie Turner in Paris lately.



While the dusky beauty stunned in a pink sari at the ceremony, some intimate pictures of her revealing candid moments from the wedding have emerged online.

In one of the pictures, an emotional Priyanka was seen wiping her tears from the hem of her sari, while her husband Nick Jonas is standing besides.

A few of Pee Cee's fans have jokingly commented that she is wiping off sweat instead because of the hot weather in France.

At the ceremony, Nick looked dapper in a tuxedo, while Priyanka was clad in a pink Sabyasachi sari and a sleeveless blouse, with her hair tied in a bun and accessorised with nothing but a rose.



There are also snapshots of Priyanka clicking selfies and posing for pictures ahead of the wedding.

