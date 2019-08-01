WATCH: Chris Hemsworth’s transformation from hunk to ‘fat Thor’ in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth is no stranger when it comes to making fans swoon over his impeccable biceps and giving major fitness goals to all those looking to get in shape.

However, the chubby and lazy Thor that the 35-year-old played in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was adored just as widely as the hunk seen in the previous films.

Now, a video has made rounds that shows how the actor had gotten his physical transformation for the film and the actor looks just as ecstatic to play the ‘fat Thor.’

In the footage, Hemsworth can be seen putting on a fat suit that weighed more than you could think of.



“We had a sort of fat suit that I think was 60 or 70 pounds. It was the hottest I've ever been," Hemsworth said.

"We had the beard, the hair, these things that go in the mouth that sort of plump my cheeks a bit, which sort of had a little effect on the voice as well but in a good way, it was a different Thor," he added.