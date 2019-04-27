After Avengers: Endgame, will Chris Hemsworth return as Thor?

With Avengers: Endgame finally hitting theaters, fans cannot help but wonder if their favorite superhero Thor will continue as the Norse god of thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).



Chris Hemsworth who had been essaying the role does not know what the future holds either as he revealed during an interview, that for now, he is also wondering much like the rest of the Marvel fans.

''There will come a day. Whether it's now or in the future, I don't know. ... Who knows what the sort of future holds. I don't know, there could be remakes, sequels, prequel -- who knows?'' he said while talking at a podcast.

Regarding the role of Thor, Hemsworth stated: "The people I met working on these films truly became family. It's not even once in a career, or once in a lifetime, it's sort of, I don't know, once in however many careers that something like this (happens). This has been a very nostalgic kind of vibe to this press tour and all of us quite often kind of pausing going, 'Wow, this will never happen again, not for us, and who knows if it will happen again in what generation.' "I can keep talking about the kind of, how special it all is and the insanity of it but it's, I don't know, gratitude is something that I constantly feel about the whole experience.”