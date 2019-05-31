Chris Hemsworth wants to take on Bollywood films and work with Priyanka Chopra

Our favorite Hollywood hunk Chris Hemsworth who immortalizes the iconic Marvel character of the god of thunder aka Thor, has just revealed that he is ready to take on a Bollywood film.

The 35-year-old Men in Black actor during his interview with Pinkvilla revealed that he is ever ready to begin working in the glamorous world of Bollywood as is also looking to share screens with diva Priyanka Chopra if given the chance.

Asked whether he would want to work in the Indian cinematic universe, Hemsworth stated: “Maybe. Yeah, why not? I’m not a very good singer though.”

Moreover, regarding working with Priyanka, he stated: “Yes, send me a script and we’ll find something out.”

The heartthrob who was last seen in Avengers: Endgame in what could possibly have been his last performance as Thor, is now buckling up for his upcoming release Men in Black which will be hitting theaters on June 14.