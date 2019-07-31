Anushka Sharma on Virat Kohli’s aggression: ‘He is the calmest person ever’

Captain of the Indian team Virat Kohli is known all across as a ‘hot headed person’ as he is often found making things during matches; However, his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma thinks otherwise.

During an interview with Filmfare, the 31-year-old actor revealed that her husband may be labelled as someone with a bit of a temper but is the ‘calmest person’ she knows.

“He’s one of the calmest persons I’ve met. Off the field, he’s so relaxed. You can ask my friends, my team. He’s like that on-field only because he’s so passionate,” she said.

“He’s not aggressive in real life. That’s only his demeanour on the field. He’s the most shaant person I know. I look at him and I’m like, ‘Wow! You’re so chill,” she added.

Furthermore, speaking about her married life with the cricket star, Anushka revealed: "I am married to my best friend. I am married to my confidant. I am married to someone I love so dearly just because of the human being that he is. You talk about being misunderstood in life and then you meet someone who understands you completely. Then the world doesn’t exist. So for him and me, when we are together, the world ceases to exist.”



The two had exchanged garlands back in December of 2017 after four years of dating.