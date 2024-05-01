Jeff Goldblum reveals he won't share his millions with kids

Jeff Goldblum doesn't believe in supporting kids financially

Jeff Goldblum recently revealed he doesn’t plan on financially supporting his children when they're older.

Speaking on iHeart’s Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi Podcast, the Wicked star offered an insight into raising his two sons, Charlie and River.

Goldblum explained that it’s crucial for children to find a way to support themselves when they’re older, noting: "Hey, you know, you’ve got to row your own boat."

"It’s an important thing to teach kids. I’m not going to do it for you. And you’re not going to want me to do it for you," the actor said.

"You’ve got to figure out how to find out what’s wanted and needed and where that intersects with your love and passion and what you can do. And even if it doesn’t, you might have to do that anyway," he added.

Opening up to British outlet iNews in 2018, the Jurassic Park actor expressed his feelings about parenting.

"I'm glad I waited," he said at the time.

"It feels great to do it right now, because all the things I’m considering are perfectly suited to the big questions and challenges of having kids, and what you want to expose them to. What you want to leave them with, what life is, and what kind of life you contribute to them."