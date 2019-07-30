Anushka Sharma irked by pregnancy buzz: 'You should allow people to live their lives'

Ever since Bollywood star Anushka Sharma tied the knot with Indian captain Virat Kohli, fans have been waiting for the pair to begin their family, with some tabloids and entertainment portals even giving them false hope.

Addressing the buzz that goes rife ever so often regarding her pregnancy, the 31-year-old ‘Zero’ star sat down with Filmfare, rubbishing the rumours and urging people to let others live their lives on their own terms.

"Yeah. If you're married then people ask, Is she pregnant? They love to read into something when there really isn't anything. An actress gets married and the next thing they talk about it is, Is she pregnant?” she said.

“When she’s dating it’s like, Shaadi karne wale hai ki nahi? [Is she going to get married or not?] It’s crude. You should allow people to live their life. What’s the need to jump the gun?” she added.

"Then put someone in a position where they end up clarifying unnecessarily. What irks me is the clarification part. Do I need to clarify? Nahi! But then that’s how it is. Any actress, who gets married... sabke baare mein they’ve said something,” she continues.

"Someone could be wearing clothes that are loose. That’s because they’re trendy. But they’re said to be pregnant. It’s like a monkey on your back. You can’t do anything about it. You just ignore it," she further stated.

The lovebirds had recently made headlines on their intimate and romantic outings together during the ICC World Cup 2019 in the UK where the two had stayed back after India’s exit from the tournament.