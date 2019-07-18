Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma return from England after World Cup

MUMBAI: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his wife Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have finally returned from UK, after the ICC Cricket World Cup held in England.



Virat Kohli and Anushka were spotted hand in hand at the Mumbai airport upon their arrival on Thursday.

Anushka had travelled to England to cheer on Virat during the World Cup matches.

India had lost to New Zealand in the semi-final by 18 runs.

On the work front, Anushka is yet to sign her next project.