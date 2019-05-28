Virat Kohli credits wife Anushka Sharma for turning him into a better person

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has revealed that the person behind his personality is his beautiful wife Anushka Sharma.



In a recent interview when the Indian captain was asked about certain changes after since he got married, the skipper said that he has become more responsible and understanding after his nuptials.



“You become responsible, that is what I feel. Before you have the responsibility in your life but that is very different. You start understanding things better (after marriage) and start putting things into perspective a lot more," he said.

Kohli further added: “From that point of view, I have become more responsible and that helps you in captaincy as well. It has only improved my captaincy as a human being and player outside."

Anushka and Virat give major couple goals to their fans whenever they step outside or post pictures together on social media.

Earlier, the sizzling couple went for a mini-vacation before heading to the World Cup 2019.

Meanwhile, the World Cup matches will be held from 30th May to 14th May 2019.