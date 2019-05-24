close
Fri May 24, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 24, 2019

Anushka Sharma is pregnant! New pictures spark pregnancy rumours

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 24, 2019

MUMBAI: Speculations are rife that Anushka Sharma, Bollywood actress and wife of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, is pregnant.

The rumours of Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy have created a buzz on the internet after the actress was clicked by paparazzi outside a clinic.

Anushka photos outside the clinic have sparked speculations about she is being pregnant and the rumours have went viral.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in Italy on 11 December 2017.

Sharma was last seen on the big screen in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero in 2018 which failed miserably at the box office.

