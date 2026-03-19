Chelsea Handler recalls going broke and borrowing 'couple thousand dollars' from new lover on first meeting

Chelsea Handler has opened up about travelling the globe with her new partner after a recent string of international trips.

The 51-year-old comedian spoke about the relationship during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 17. “I went with a lover,” Handler said of her recent travels to Jamaica, Finland, and Turkey.

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She continued, “This current lover, we were together for all three legs of the trip. Jamaica, Finland, and Istanbul. So, he’s my current lover.”

When asked how the pair met, Handler initially joked that it happened in Antarctica. She then corrected herself and disclosed that their first encounter actually took place in Las Vegas.

“So we’re just really seeing the whole world. That’s how I like it,” she told Kimmel.

Handler also detailed their interaction in Las Vegas, revealing the two met while she was playing blackjack and had run out of money.

“I was gambling, and I ran out of money. He had a lot of money with him, and I said ‘Hey, can I borrow a couple thousand dollars? I’ll start winning right now, and I’ll pay you back.’ And I did. I started winning, and I paid him back, and I won my money back.’

The interaction did not end there. “He was texting me the next day going, ‘You’re a vibe. I’d like to hang out with you again.’ And I was like, ‘Well, my next trip is Antarctica.’ And he’s like, ‘I’ll see you there,'" she recalled.

Further details about their meeting were previously shared in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Handler said they met in November 2025 at The Cosmopolitan and have stayed in touch since.

Earlier in March, she appeared to confirm the relationship on social media with photos from their travels without revealing his identity.