Ryan Seacrest takes major step towards love after Aubrey Paige split

Ryan Seacrest has admitted he has started using Tinder following his split from Aubrey Paige.

Telling viewers he would be on the dating app during a themed episode of Wheel of Fortune, the 51-year-old made the remark during a “Love Is in the Air” episode of the long-running game show which he fronts.

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The episode featured couples competing against each other, prompting Ryan to reflect on his own relationship status.

Ryan said: “I love ‘Love Is In The Air’. And I’ll be on Tinder tonight, so I can find it,” to which co-host Vanna said: “Love will be in the air next time. I promise.”

He later said: “I am so lonely up here.”

The television host, who previously dated Aubrey, 27, for three years before their separation in 2024, has since remained single since.

The couple’s split was confirmed by PEOPLE magazine, with a source stating they had mutually ended their relationship, deciding to stay on good terms with each other.

“After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways,” a source close to Aubrey Paige and Ryan Seacrest informed the outlet at that time.