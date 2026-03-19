Whoopi Goldberg goes unfiltered about her hookup lifestyle at 70

Whoopi Goldberg is unapologetic about her preference for casual intimacy.

The 70-year-old EGOT winner got candid about her love life on Wednesday during her appearance on The View, where she spoke about a Cosmopolitan essay in which a woman missed the spontaneity of single life. Goldberg said she relates personally.

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“I am single,” she said. “I do hit-and-runs when I need it, but I am not married to anybody [and] I don’t have responsibilities.”

She has long disclosed that traditional relationships are not for her. “In the last 25 years, I recognised that not everybody’s cut out to be in a relationship. Some people are just cut out to be one-night stands,” Goldberg said in a recent interview with Interview Magazine.

She elaborated that she does not want to live with anyone, even those she loves.

“I don’t want to live with anybody,” she added. “I have lots of people that I love, but I don’t need them living with me. I don’t need to be sleeping with them.”

Goldberg, who was once married to Alvin Martin, David Claessen, and Lyle Trachtenberg, also reflected on her three marriages, admitting she enjoyed the intimacy but not the constraints of long-term partnerships.