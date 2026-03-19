Ricki Lake makes bombshell confession about her split-second transformation

Ricki Lake has finally articulated her thoughts about getting a facelift after her weight loss journey.

The 57-year-old American television host and actress went on the Monday, March 16 episode of The Inside Edit.

Advertisement

While having a discussion with podcaster and celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, she publicly talked about her face and neck lift that she had in March 2024.

Lake said, “I told my doctor, Dr. Alan Fouad, who I met through another friend, like I didn't do any research when I decided very impulsively to have my face done.”

The Business of Being Born star went on to admit that she sold herself on the procedure because of her friend who “met with a dozen doctors all around the country” and even put together “spreadsheets.”

She then met Dr. Fouad, who was “a master” at his craft despite being “under the radar” compared to other cosmetic surgeons.

Recalling her friend’s experience, Lake shared, “Anyway, she had this experience. I saw her eight days after her surgery and not only did she look amazing, she was euphoric. She was like a different per[son] — she was just on top of the world.”

“I was like, ‘I'll have what she's having!’” the Hairspray actress said, clarifying that she did not get cosmetic procedures done to fake her age.

Grabbing her neck, Lake unveiled, “I had just lost 40 pounds, and I had this, this, this, hanging. And it wasn't just like, that I didn't like what I saw or wanted to look younger. I have gray hair. It's not about that. It's like I had an appendage hanging that wasn't going to grow back, like come back up.”

In “mid-June,” she immediately booked an appointment with Dr. Fouad for “July 18th” and “never looked back.”

Notably, Lake showed him gratitude for the “amazing experience” afterwards and “looked flawless” at her event at the Academy Museum “two weeks later.”