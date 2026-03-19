Michael B. Jordan’s 2026 Oscar win: What films will he star in after 'Sinners'?

Michael B. Jordan's forthcoming projects revealed after 'Sinners' and Oscar win

Michael B. Jordan is currently ruling the roost. With an Oscar-winning performance in Sinners, his fortune is in the ascendancy.



But what are the projects the highly sought-after actor will star in next?

The Thomas Crown Affair

Advertisement

A second remake of the 1968 movie The Thomas Crown Affair will feature Jordan – who is also directing the film – in a romantic heist in which the thief robs famous art and gets entangled with the investigator tracking him.

Miami Vice

A reboot of the classic crime-action of 2006, where detectives go into the underworld of Miami's nightlife. According to a 2025 report, Jordan was said to be in talks to appear in the movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski.

I Am Legend 2

A sequel to Will Smith's stellar hit I Am Legend, Jordan will star alongside one of his favourite stars, yet the movie's release timeline was pushed back, according to a recent statement by the Sinners star.

Rainbow Six

Jordan will reprise his 2023 Without Remorse role of John Clark – an elite covert operator – in Rainbow Six, which has attached Chad Stahelski as director.

Swapped

An animated comedy-adventure, which focuses on two animal characters, and Jordan will voice one of them, or, as the synopsis describes, a small woodland creature.

Creed 4

With the last instalment arriving in 2023, Jordan recently assured fans Creed IV will "eventually, definitely will be made". But it's unclear whether the story will entirely focus on him, whether he will feature at all, or whether he will get behind the camera for direction.