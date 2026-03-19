Uma Thurman defends 'choice to be happy' over living in Los Angeles
Uma Thurman discloses personal reason for never living in Los Angeles: 'And that's okay'
Uma Thurman has revealed why she chose not to settle in Los Angeles despite her Hollywood success.
The Kill Bill star first admitted she did briefly consider moving to California, but life events changed her plans.
“I even got an apartment there at one point because I was working there really frequently, and as soon as I signed the lease, I got pregnant with my daughter within, like, six weeks,” she told InStyle. Thurman decided to stay in New York as she prioritised family over being close to Hollywood.
She acknowledged that the choice greatly affected her career connections. “I never did time in Los Angeles, and because of that, I kind of never integrated into the community of my own profession,” she explained.
Her choice found her a community among local parents instead. “I had more of a community with the other mothers at pickup on 16th Street and Rutherford Place, and that’s OK. But I wish I’d had that chapter. I think I really would have liked it.”
However, Thurman insisted she does not regret the decision. “I think the choice to be happy is one that should be made, regardless of any conditions,” she noted.
The actress was previously married to Ethan Hawke, with whom she shares two children. She later had a daughter with Arpad Busson.
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