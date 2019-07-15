Anushka Sharma opens up about her marriage with Virat Kohli at age of 29

NEW DEHLI: Indian film industry’s sparkling star and wife of Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma in her recent interview revealed why she got married at the age of 29, Indian media reported.



Speaking to Filmfare, the ‘Pari’ actor spoke about why she felt the need to get married before crossing 30.

"Our audience is way more evolved than our industry is. Audiences are just interested in seeing actors on screen. They don't care about your personal lives, whether you're married or whether you're a mother. We need to get out of this headspace. I got married at 29, supposedly young for an actress. But I did it because I was in love. And I am in love," she said.

The actress was last seen on the big screen along with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Zero’ in 2018 which failed miserably at the box office.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a private ceremony in Milan, Italy in December 2017.

Sharma is yet to sign her next project.