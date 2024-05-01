King Charles becomes closer to Prince Louis amid cancer battle

Prince Louis succeeds in securing a special place in King Charles' heart.

Months following his cancer diagnosis, His Majesty King Charles III returned to public life and honoured Prince Louis by wearing a T-Rex tie.

Making a comeback on Tuesday, April 30, the 75-year-old monarch visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London alongside Queen Camilla for his highly anticipated first public appearance since revealing his cancer diagnosis in early February.

During the visit, King Charles interacted with doctors and patients to raise awareness about the importance of early diagnosis. Although he adheres to the "never complain, never explain" family tradition, he subtly shared his shock over his diagnosis, leaving royal enthusiasts emotional.

But amid the excitement, fans scrutinised King Charles' attire and pointed out his colourful tie which featured a T-Rex print. Russell Myers was on Lorraine this Wednesday, May 1, lifting the lid on the loving symbolism behind the accessory.

"If you look closely at his tie, he had a T-Rex tie on and there's a few people who have been saying that this was a gift from Prince Louis who famously loves dinosaurs," the correspondent said. He then added that the tie could have been a subtle play on words, as "rex" is the Latin translation for the word "king."

Prince Louis' reported penchant for dinosaurs was first reported in 2020, when the six-year-old was spotted during a visit at the Natural History Museum alongside his nanny, Maria Borrallo.

But according to royal expert Robert Hardman, King Charles' tie has another meaning and announces his determination to get back to his duties.

"His tie said it all. It has been a favourite since he became King, appearing on away days, at Palace receptions and even a trip to church", Robert told The Daily Mail.

"Featuring a blue dinosaur pattern on a pink silk background, it is a cheeky play on his official ‘Charles III Rex’ cypher. Staff know that when ‘C-Rex’ is wearing his ‘T-Rex’ tie, he probably has a spring in his step."

News of King Charles' cancer was relayed to the public in early February. While the type of cancer he is suffering from is kept under wraps, the illness was reportedly discovered during surgery for a benign enlarged prostate at the London Clinic.

For the unversed King Charles III previously delighted royal fans wih his sweet birthday post for for Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child on his sixth birthday.

The royal family reposted the fan-favourite royal Prince Louis' new picture minutes after the Prince and Princess of Wales released it on massive demands of their fans and followers.

The Palace captioned the photo: "Happy 6th Birthday prince Louis!" The King's office also added a cake emoji to celebrate the young prince's special day as he turned six today (April 23, 2024).