



Photo: Teyana Taylor reveals what lured her back to music after earning fame in acting industry

Teyana Taylor has weighed in on the one thing which made her return for music after stepping away.

As fans will be aware, after making her breakthrough in acting with a series of hit flicks, Taylor returned to music with her fourth album Escape Room, and declared that reclaiming that part of her creativity was important for her journey.

“I think what lured me back [to music] was just me coming back on my terms," she shared speaking to Time magazine.

She also elaborated on her standards stating, "All I ever wanted was to feel appreciated, and I wanted to feel utilized. I didn't want to be stuck or put into one box."

This comes after the 35-year-old opened up in the same chat that people may have doubted her decision to step away from music at that time, but she remained confident in what she could achieve and defined her own path, “Everybody told me it was dumb. And I was like: 'No, I am going to be a great actress."

"One day, I am going to be a great director'," she said.

Despite the doubts, the One Battle After Another star admitted that she was determined to prove herself.

Later, her efforts paid off when she got the chance to star in numerous films over the years including, Coming 2 America, White Men Can't Jump, and One Battle After Another.

She received a first time Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Perfidia in and won a Golden Globe for her work as revolutionary group leader Perfidia Beverly Hills in One Battle After Another.

Reflecting on the recognition, she admitted that she being on that stage felt surreal and the nomination alone already feels like a victory.

“Even if I go home empty-handed, I have won”, she stated.

Speaking about the moment, “We're young, we're blessed, we're being celebrated - this is the time to be happy and to have fun with it, especially in a space that some people take so serious, and some people are cold, some people are robotic.” she added.

The singer and actress also revealed that she being an uptown girl meant being a big dreamer and her next landmark in life is achieving the EGOT.

“I would love the EGOT. And if I don’t get that Tony, guess what that T is gonna stand for? Teyana”, she continued.