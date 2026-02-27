Bobby J. Brown's passing adds to growing list of celebrity deaths in 2026
Bobby J. Brown's death at 62 is latest in list of celebrities who have died in 2026
Bobby J. Brown, who played Officer Bobby Brown in the hit HBO series "The Wire," has died after being caught in a barn fire. He was 62.
As fans took to social media to pay tribute to the actor, they also recalled the names of celebrities who have passed away this year.
Bobby J. Brown's passing is the latest in a series of high-profile celebrity deaths since the beginning of 2026.
Bobby J. Brown's sudden death follows the passing of Eric Dane, Catherine O'Hara, James Van Der Beek, Robert Duvall, Rob Hirst, and T.K. Carter.
The list will go on if we add the names of people from music and performance.
2026 has also witnessed the deaths of Brad Arnold – frontman of 3 Doors Down, Greg Brown – guitarist/founder of Cake, Fred Smith – bassist (Blondie, Television), Bob Weir – guitarist/co-founder of Grateful Dead, and Willie Colón, the salsa legend.
