Andy Cohen gets emotional as he addresses Mary Cosby's devastating personal loss

Andy Cohen has proven he is a true friend to Mary Cosby as he extended his support to the TV star following the tragic death of her son Robert Cosby Jr.

The Salt Lake City Police Department announced Robert's death on February 25. The authorities reported that they found Mary's son unresponsive in Utah.

During the Thursday episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy became emotional reacting to the tragic death of Mary's son.

“Before we go, I want to send all my love and heartfelt condolences to Mary Cosby and her family after news broke yesterday about the tragic passing of Mary’s son Robert Jr.,” said Andy.

The TV host further said, “This devastatingly sad news is every parent’s worst nightmare. My heart breaks for Mary. I will always appreciate getting a small window into the unconditional love between Mary and Robert Jr.,”

"Mary, you did such a good job," Andy said, praising Mary for opening up about Robert's drug addiction during an episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

"I know their bravery and their vulnerability in sharing their story has helped and will continue to help countless people who are struggling,” he added. “Rest in peace Robert Jr. and thanks.”