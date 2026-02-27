Photo: Kim Kardashian changes approach to dating amid Lewis Hamilton romance

Kim Kardashian is reportedly keeping Lewis Hamilton romance under covers this time.

As per the latest report of The Sun, the mogul signalled a more “low-key” approach to dating since the pair was recently papped arriving at a Paris hotel.

The pair reportedly decided to spend some time at Kim’s favorite five-star hotel in the City of Love.

Spilling the beans on their romance, a source told the outlet, “Kim and Lewis have such intense working schedules so they’re keen to spend as much time together as possible.”

It has also been revealed that the pair have reportedly been spending time together quietly, away from the usual spotlight, as and when their busy schedules allow it.

They commented on the duo’s strong bond saying, “Right now, they’re inseparable and are fitting their dates around Kim’s work commitments.”

This news came after Lewis Hamilton‘s reportedly stayed for a brief period at Estelle Manor in Cotswolds, U.K.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Kim Kardashian and Ryan Murphy are once again coming together to create a new project, after their show All’s Fair failed to impress on television.