Ariana Grande to skip actor awards despite major nomination

Despite her nomination, Ariana Grande will reportedly skip this Sunday's Actor Awards.

Grande is said to be absent from the red carpet of Actor Awards, where she is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Wicked: For Good.

An insider told People Magazine that the actress and singer is currently focusing on preparations for her upcoming Eternal Sunshine Tour, set to kick off in June.

It is pertinent to mention that Ariana Grande has received several recognitions for her work in Wicked franchise. Last year, Grande was nominated for her role as Glinda in the first Wicked film, and this year she earned nods at the Critics Choice and Golden Globe Awards.

Furthermore, for her upcoming projects, the 32-year-old actress is set to star in the comedy sequel Focker In-Law, and reunite with her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey in Sunday in the Park with George and will also appear in the next season of American Horror Story.

This year's Actor Awards will air live from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles and it will feature host Kristen Bell.