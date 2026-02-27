'The Wrong Paris' star Veronica Long shares what new crime series 'Blue Skies' is about

Veronica Long teases new crime show 'Blue Skies'

Veronica Long is teasing a "romantic arc" for her new crime drama Blue Skies.

Blue Skies follows former military police officer Jodi Larsen (Scarlet Hunter) as she returns to her hometown and starts over as a criminal investigator with the National Park Police.

During her duty to protect the park and its visitors, she finds a mischievous stray Labrador named Blue. Veronica plays Detective Nora Esposito in the show.

Speaking about the new show to The Mirror US, Veronica said, "So it's a mystery crime drama. And every week, you can expect a new crime or mystery. Sometimes it's a missing person, sometimes it's somebody is not treating the wildlife or nature in the park as they should. And then there's an emotional arc that happens through the whole first season that's really beautiful and touching."

Sharing her thoughts on her character and the script, she said, "When I first read the script, honestly, I was drawn to this character, Nora."

She said she "loves this role so much," before adding, "It wasn't written for me, but it kind of feels that way in that the first time I read through it, I immediately connected to it."

"I threw it on tape and then at my call-back in front of the directors and producers, I was in the room for it, and I just remember doing the first take of the first scene, and they were like, That's it. That's the character."

Veronica Long made a name for herself with Netflix's The Wrong Paris movie.