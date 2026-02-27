Photo: Jake Humphrey shares the powerful meaning behind his wrist tattoo

Jake Humphrey has revealed how his tattoo keeps him grounded.

In a newly posted video on Instagram, the 47-year-old broadcaster said that the inking, written in Latin, 'memento mori,' fuels him to focus on what is essential in life because, like anyone, he could die at any moment

He began, "I want to share with you two words that as soon as I heard them, it entirely changed my relationship with life. So much so that there it is, tattooed on my wrist.”

He further added, "The two words are 'memento mori', which translates as 'remember death'. And you might think that to have 'remember death' tattooed on my wrist is the first thing I see every morning, is the most negative thing in the world."

"You know what? It's the most positive, most optimistic thing in the world because when you get to my age, when you get into your mid to late 40s, you no longer get invited to 21st birthday parties and to christenings.”

"You start getting invited to funerals, or you start having conversations with a friend who's had a bad health diagnosis, or you meet up with some of your mates, and they look seriously out of shape, and you start to realise that time is ticking fast."

"We get four thousand weeks on this Earth, and if you can develop an intimacy with your mortality, it just frees you from all of the tiny minuscule bits of s*** that actually grind you down in this life, and you realise that we're not here for very long," he concluded.