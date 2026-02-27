Rihanna sends fans into frenzy with BTS footage of music making: Watch

Rihanna teases new music with video of busiest day in her life

Rihanna is teasing new music as she shared footage of her in the studio late night after a long day.

Rihanna took to Instagram and shared a footage of a day in her life, a busy day at that, showing all she did.

The Diamonds hitmaker was first seen in a Savage X Fenty meeting with a bunch of other women discussing designs and approving fabrics.

The video began shortly after 9pm. During the meeting, she told her employees, "I still have to go to the studio after this and I have to make a Mardi Gras costume for my son after the studio."

The singer also signed copies of her albums Loud, Music of the Sun and Good Girl Gone Bad.

She entered the studio around 2am and kept workign till 5 am. She kept the audio muted to avoid revealing the music she’s working on.

She then also designed an outfit for her son RZA, 3. The singer also shares son Riot, 2, and daughter Rocki, 5 months, with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna sent her fans into a frenzy with the clip of her working in the studio. Fans have been eagerly waiting and wishing she’d make another album after Anti, which came out in 2016.