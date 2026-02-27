Bad Bunny tugs at people’s heartstrings with a generous act of love: ‘Our staff didn't even realize’

Bad Bunny (full name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) a, Puerto Rican singer and songwriter, just tugged at heartstrings with a generous act he performed, that too for a café called The Rusty Rabbit in Darlinghurst.

News of this has been shared with Hello!, by the owner of that café, Joshua Khoury.

“He came with a group of five, and they just sat in the back of the café. They were really nice and flew under the radar without any extreme measures of extra security,” the owner said, while taking a trip down memory lane. “Our staff didn't even realize who it was until after they ordered.”

Reportedly, Bad Bunny and his team enjoyed an assorted collection of steak and eggs, pancakes, southern fried chicken burgers and breakfast wraps, alongside coffee and juice.

By the end though was when that act of generosity shown through because after paying his bill he left a $100 tip (which is equivalent to $140 Australian dollars) and even tickets to the entire team at the café, for his weekend show.

“When they paid, they thanked our team for their service and respectful discretion after they sat for over an hour without any commotion.”