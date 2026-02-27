'Traitors' reunion drama: Rob Rausch defends strategy, makes shocking revelation after victory

The Traitors Season 4 reunion delivered intense moments as winner Rob Rausch faced his fellow castmates after taking home the entire $220,800 prize.

In the February 26 Peacock finale, Rob became only the second US Traitor to win solo.

At the reunion hosted by Andy Cohen, he addressed the betrayals that secured his victory, including cutting fellow Traitor Eric Nam and turning on Maura Higgins.

Rob downplayed his strategy, saying he “got lucky.”

Fellow Traitor Candiace Dillard Bassett pushed back, saying: “I think this group of Faithfuls need to go to faithful school and perhaps that impacted some of the success.”

Eric said he has gotten over the betrayal, while Donna “Mama” Kelce complimented Rob’s gameplay.

Donna, the first Secret Traitor in the show’s history, said she had a “blast” despite her early exit.

Maura admitted she was “genuinely shocked” when Rob revealed his identity and said watching the season back made her feel “embarrassed” for trusting him so quickly.

Andy pointed out the “undeniable chemistry” between Rob and Maura, but she insisted they were “genuinely just friends.”

“We never, like, had a flirt,” she said, as Rob agreed they remain friends.

Rob also revealed he has had a girlfriend for “almost two months,” adding another twist to the Traitors reunion drama.