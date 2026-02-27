Teyana Taylor says choosing movies over music 'dumb' choice?

As Teyana Taylor decided to ditch the world of music for the sake of her love for movies, she started receiving suggestions, advice, and warnings.

She talked about garnering praise for her talents in singing and acting, revealing that the music industry made her so feel isolated and unsupported that it forced her to announce her retirement on December 4, 2020.

Despite facing hardship as a Black musician, Teyana, with notable achievement on Billboard charts, appeared in Kanye West’s video Fade that made its way to the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

Her 2020 album, The Album, secured the eight position on the Billboard 200 while debuting at number one on Top R&B Albums.

While giving an interview to Times for its Women of the Year profile, the One Battle After Another star said, “Everybody told me it was dumb. And I was like, ‘No, I am going to be a great actress. One day, I am going to be a great director.’”

And she turned them wrong as her acting portfolio has movies like Coming 2 America, White Men Can't Jump, and A Thousand and One.

It is pertinent to mention that Teyana’s role as Perfidia Beverly Hills in One Battle After Another has earned her an Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actress. It is her first Oscar nomination.