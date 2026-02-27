Paige DeSorbo breaks silence on new relationship with Joe D'Amelio

Paige DeSorbo has shared rare insights into her "really funny" relationship with boyfriend, Joe D’Amelio.

Speaking to Us Weekly at Actors Rising Presented by The Actor Awards and ELLE, the 33-year-old TV personality teased the perks of dating an Italian man.

“I’m in my 30s, so it’s not like I’m out every single weekend going out on multiple dates like I would have been in my 20s," she said.

Describing her relationship with Joe as “really fun” and “very relaxing," Paige said, "I feel like they get a reputation that they’re not quiet, but they’re quiet—and I appreciate that.

The Summer House alum continued, “Like, they know when to speak and when not to and I like that. That’s important. It’s important [for] a man to know when to shut it.”

Paige further told the outlet that the best part of her new romance is being out of the public eye.

“It was such a balancing act,” she said. “I feel like when I was on reality TV — I started when I was 25 — it feels very, like, that was my 20s. Obviously, I’m in charge of my own decisions and stuff [now]. So it’s nice to be able to decide what I share and what I don’t [with] personal stuff.”

Paige and Joe's dating rumors surfaced last summer.

“Paige has been quietly dating Joe D’Amelio for a while now, and things between them are going really well,” the source said at the time.

“It took a few months for Paige to warm up to being in another relationship again, but she moved on after Craig and is genuinely happy," added the confidant.

Previously, Paige was in a relationship with Southern Charm star Craig Conover from 2021 to 2024.