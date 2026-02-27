Victoria Beckham makes exciting announcement amid ongoing rift with Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria Beckham has shared an exciting news with her fans amid her ongoing feud with her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the 51-year-old fashion designer announced that she has launched a new fragrance inspired by her fond memories from the 90s.

"THE RUSH OF SOMETHING REAL," the owner of the luxury beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, penned alongside a sensational photo of herself.

Recalling her special memory from her trip to Italy, the former Spice Girl member penned, "In 1997, a quiet trip to Portofino became a memory that never faded and the start of a forever love. Our most-loved fragrance, Portofino '97, evokes the unforgettable romance."

"I remember the light. I remember how the hotel smelled and how exciting that time was. I remember it all like it was yesterday." - Victoria," added Victoria.

The mother of four also shared that Victoria Beckham Beauty's new fragrance is available to purchase at VictoriaBeckhamBeauty.com and at 36 Dover Street.

This joyful announcement comes amid her ongoing feud with her son Brooklyn Beckham and daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz.

For those unversed, the eldest son of the Beckham family recently criticized his mother for controlling him and hijacking his first dance with wife Nicola.