Matt Zukowski reveals what he's looking for in life partner after divorce

Matt Zukowski is ready to get back into the dating game following his split from wife Tammy Hembrow.

Speaking to the Daily Mail on Thursday, the former Love Island star revealed that he learned plenty of lessons in his brief marriage to the fitness influencer, sharing what he's looking for in his next partner.

"I'm chatting to people. I learned a lot about myself, especially, and what I need and what my expectations are in a relationship," said Matt.

The 30-year-old TV personality told the outlet, "I'm not going to rush into anything, but I'm open to anything."

When asked what he is now looking for in his next romantic partner, Matt responded, "There is a lot of stuff, but the main thing I'm looking for is someone who is kind."

"Love is kind. And that's something I've learned," he added.

For those unversed, Matt and Tammy called it quits in June 2025, after seven months of marriage.

Matt has been very open in recent months about his "scary" marriage to Tammy.

"I'm pretty emotional as it is. I wear my heart on my sleeve. The whole experience was draining and exhausting," he said during an appearance on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!