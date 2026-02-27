'Bridgerton' season 4 lead Yerin Ha details painful skin condition from filming steamy scene

'Bridgerton' season 4 Yerin Ha reveals she suffered painful condition after filming steamy scene

Yerin Ha is sharing the aftermath of filming a steamy scene for Bridgerton season 4.

Ha, 28, played Sophie in the fourth season which follows her love story with Benedict Bridgerton.

After filming one particularly steamy bath tub scene, the actress ended up developing a painful skin condition.

The actress explained to Capital Breakfast: "There's a scene where we are in a bathtub and basically I put baby powder all on me because I was told it would help dry my skin to put the intimacy wear on with my tape."

She continued, "Then basically the next day after the bathtub, I got hives all over my body, and I got folliculitis, so I and needed steroid cream!"

She added, "But I blame myself, because I think it was a combination of baby powder and the bath water. So it's me, I'm a sensitive gal!"

Folicultis is a condition in which hair follicles in the skin become inflamed.

In a different interview, the actress’ costar Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict, also shared insight on the scene and praised her for being a great scene partner.

Luke told Refinery29: "It was so slippery. We were like two seals, because they kept pouring in this thing to make it milky, but I think it had oil in it."

"I always say this, but I think it's true. I think Yerin takes the work seriously, but she doesn't take herself seriously," he added.

"It's the combination of being like an amazing scene partner, in terms of actually being in the scene, but also outside, we just had a laugh," he added.

Bridgerton season 4 part 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.