Photo: Timothee Chalamet touches on his personality's relatability with 'Marty Supreme' role

Timothee Chalamet has admitted that his character in Marty Supreme is most like him.

In a new chat with Matthew McConaughey for Variety Magazine, he explained the reason behind this claim that makes his role as the ambitious Marty Mauser a direct mirror to his personality.

Chalamet began by sharing how growing up in New York shaped his personality as a defense mechanism rather than an identity.

“When you’re from New York and you grow up in a box, your personality is all you have. Your personality is your armor.”

He also mentioned his humble roots saying, “I was smaller than everyone growing up. I’m still smaller than everyone. So you weaponize that. I was a crazy kid on the subway growing up. I’d be singing the French national anthem to impress girls who were twice my size.”

“And Marty is that guy. I love the glasses and the bad skin because he’s like, “It’s all attitude, man. I don’t give a f***. I’m the best table tennis player in the world. You can’t take shit from me. You might have more money or more power, but when it comes to that f***** table and that paddle and that little orange ball, I’m the king, man,” he continued.

Referencing his previous project alongside McConaughey, “It’s like when I was on ‘Interstellar.’ I’m living in my mom’s place in New York, and I see you and I see Nolan and Anne Hathway.”

“I see the SUVs, and I’m arriving in the cast van. I’m like, “I wanna be in the SUV, man.” And by some miracle, it’s going well. It is moving to be here with you. I’m f***** stoked," he concluded.