Katie Price drops bombshell plan to cash in on marriage

Katie Price is reportedly preparing major move after her wedding.

Insiders recently confirmed that the model is set to expand her adult-content empire and cash on her marriage to Lee Andrews.

The source told Closer Magazine, "After the wedding, Katie posted a YouTube video about their honeymoon and she made a fortune from it, so now she’s blinded by pound signs in her eyes and is in full PR mode."

Adding, "She’s thinking about monetising intimate videos with Lee. She wants to cash in and start charging a premium selling exclusive X-rated “content” of the pair of them as PPV (paid per view) videos on her OnlyFans."

This comes as Katie Price made shocking announcement last week that she's having a baby with Lee.

Furthermore, Katie's family is said to be "mortified" by her actions. However, they have "no idea yet about the plans to monetise her sex life on OnlyFans," but insiders believe that when they do, they're "going to hit the roof. They are forever trying to talk sense into her!"

"Kerry has been open about making well over a million on OnlyFans and Kate hasn’t yet hit anywhere near that sort of money, but after the fortune she’s made from their honeymoon video she wants to cash in on her adult-only platform," the source has revealed.