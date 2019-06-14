Will Anushka Sharma join Virat Kolhi in London ahead of Pakistan vs India World Cup match?

With Sania Mirza joining husband Shoaib Malik in Manchester ahead of the high voltage match between arch rivals India and Pakistan scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 16, people are expecting Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma to leave for the World Cup too.

However, it seems like that is not going to happen owing to Anushka's professional commitments.

According to a report in DNA, back to back shoots will keep Anushka busy for the next few days for which she will head to Brussels.

The consecutive ad commercials as well as print campaigns will keep her occupied for six days, after which she will join Virat in London to cheer him on during the matches and share special time with him, revealed a source.

For Anushka Sharma fans in London, this brings bad news as it means that the 'Zero' starlet will remain absent during Pakistan vs India clash.

However, Anushka will be rooting for her husband from the stands for the rest of the World Cup games.

The source added, "The BCCI (The Board of Control for Cricket in India) has mandated that the wives of cricketers spend only 15 days with their partners during this important tournament. Anushka and Virat will follow these set guidelines. Keeping this rule in mind, she has planned the trip in such a way that she can fulfill her work commitments as well as be with her husband."

Anushka is often seen cheering for Virat from the bleachers during matches.

The duo tied the knot in December 2017 after dating each other for four years.