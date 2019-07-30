Kevin Feige believes Scarlet Witch could have defeated Thanos unaided in 'Avengers: Endgame'

The blockbuster hit and all-time highest grossing film ‘Avengers: Endgame’ left all Marvel fans with their emotions in shambles after the crowd-favorite Tony Stark aka Iron Man sacrificed his life to defeat Thanos.

However, President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Fiege believes that there was another Avenger, apart from Stark who could have solitarily routed the super-villain in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ --Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch.

Talking to ComicBook, Feige revealed: “Wanda Maximoff, who is probably near the upper echelons of power - I contend she would have taken down Thanos if he hadn’t called the [army], it was done.”



For now, Maximoff played by Elizabeth Olsen will be returning in the upcoming series ‘WandaVision’ which will premiere in Spring of 2021.

The actor will also be starring alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ which will release on May 7, 2021.