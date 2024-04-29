Zendaya thinks 'music and business' doesn't feel good together

Zendaya about 'music', 'I love music'

Zendaya may still have music on her list, but it's not for bsuiness.



The Challengers star made a subtle nod to music in the future, if the time is right, but with one exception.

“You know, I think if the right timing and it came, because I like creating it for myself, but if there was a moment, maybe I would, you know, put out a little something,” Zendaya said on The Jennifer Hudson Show as the audience broke into applause from the audience, but she added, “Don’t get crazy! We’ll see, but maybe one day.”

Zendaya worked on and released a self-titled album in 2013, which included her song Replay. However, the actress has focused more on acting in recent years.

“I love music, and it’s something that’s been special to me,” she said. “I think being in the music industry, maybe it, it didn’t kill the joy of music, but it’s when you put music and business together. Sometimes it cannot feel so good.”

Zendaya also reminisced over taking the stage at Coachella last year during Labrinth’s set.

“I kind of went to myself was like, ‘Dude, you can’t hide from this, like, run from this forever. Like you you’re gonna be want to be on a stage and perform live once in your life, at least,'” Zendaya recalled.

She added, “I went out there and I remember after it … I was upset because it wasn’t my best, right? Because I felt like, I couldn’t hear anything. I went on the stage and the audience was so loud, that all I heard was feedback and audience. I couldn’t hear anything.”

But then she realised and told herself to stop “beating yourself up,” getting to know why she can’t hear anything, because, “people were singing with you.”

“And I was like, ‘Just be grateful and be happy about it,'” she said.