Salma Hayek wishes Penelope Cruz 50th birthday

Salma Hayek wishes Penelope Cruz on her 50th birthday

Salma Hayek wished Penelope Cruz on her 50th birthday in an “inspiring” social media post.



The Brazilian diva made a tribute to Cruz by sharing a throwback photo with the actress and her sister Monica Cruz on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday Penelope!” she wrote in the caption alongside the picture. “Thank you God for sending to Earth a special number of years ago an angel,” the 57-year-old Oscar nominee gushed about her friend.

“All of us whose crossed paths with her know that she's made our life crazy, exciting, meaningful, inspiring, and taught us the meaning of solidarity and loyalty with so much love. Thank you, to you Penelope, for the little angels that you've mothered into this world. You are an extraordinary woman, and every year even more @penelopecruzoficial!”

Salma and Penélope have only co-starred in one film, the 1880-set Mexican western caper Bandidas back in 2006, and also in an episode of MTV's Punk'd

From its $35 million budget, Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg's poorly received action comedy, which also starred Sam Shepard, Steve Zahn, and Dwight Yoakam, only made $18.3 million at the box office.