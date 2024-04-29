Jelly Roll takes daughter Bailee, 15, out of school for birthday surprise

Jelly Roll shares two children, Bailee and son Noah, with Bunnie XO

Jelly Roll wanted to get some “cool dad points” from his daughter Bailee Ann ahead of her Sweet Sixteen. So, the country star took her out of school to fly her out to his Stagecoach performance over the weekend.

Talking to the audience, Jelly Roll first brought up his wife, Bunnie XO, on stage, followed by Bailee.

“This might seem a little more corny but I had to get cool dad points,” he said in a fan-made recording. “I took my daughter out of school today and I flew her to California for this show. Don’t tell her teacher,” he quipped.

The proud father of two – who also shares son Noah with Bunnie – then asked the crowd to help execute his special birthday tribute to her.

“My baby girl is 15 years old. In, like, 10 days, she will be 16 years old… But hey, I figured it would be a really cool dad way to embarrass her if I can do the old, ‘Happy birthday to you,’” he said.

The crowd then joined him in singing happy birthday to Bailee, as Bailee beamed on stage.



Born Jason Bradley DeFord, Jelly Roll has been open about how having his daughter being born while he was in hail in 2008 inspired him to get his act together.

“I could no longer be selfish. There was something that was solely relying on me,” he told 105.7 The Point. “I knew that that was an important task. So I wanted to take it seriously. And I did. I take it very seriously to this day.”