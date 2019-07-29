Kevin Feige drops major hints at MCU phase 4 and phase 5 plans

After unveiling the plans for phase 4 of the MCU, the president of the Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, accidentally revealed an additional project that was not announced previously.



While talking about the unveiling of phase 4 and phase 5 in an interview with MTV news, Feige revealed, “Should we announce 4 and 5? We've planned them out, we've got five years down the road and I was like 'I think eleven projects in two years is plenty.'"

Feige talked about 11 projects in the interview, whereas, only 10 MCU projects were revealed at Comic Con San Diego 2019, with release dates and cast announcements. The movies include ‘The Eternals’, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings’, ‘Thor: Love’and ‘Thunder and Black Widow’.. The Disney+ series included ‘Loki’,’ Hawkey’, ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’, ‘WandaVision’ and ‘What If’.

While one would assume that the eleventh project is Blade, starring Mahershala Ali, the release date was not revealed during Comic-Con 2019. Fans will have to wait and watch out for the announcement.

When Feige was asked why there was a lack of Avengers announcements, he teased that the next version of the super team will be unlike anything that's been on screen yet.

"It will be a very different team than we've seen before, that's what [Avengers: Endgame] was all about. It will be a very different incarnation of the team with some people you've already met and some people you haven't met yet," The MCU president said.

Meanwhile, Kevin had also revealed that they were working on Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2. The MCU is currently also working on rebooting Fantastic Four and X-Men.