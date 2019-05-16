More heartbreak for Marvel fans as head Kevin Fiege reveals sad news about Stan Lee

The super hit Marvel Blockbuster Avengers: Endgame was an emotional roller-coaster ride for many of its fans as the film ended the characters of Iron Man aka Tony Stark and Black Widow but there was another major character from the film who we won’t be seeing anymore.

Creator of Marvel and comic book legend Stan Lee who passed away last year in November had been making cameo appearances in the Marvel films but after his death Avengers: Endgame will be his last on-screen appearance.

Head of marvel Kevin Fiege unleashed some more bad news for fans as he revealed that the iconic comic book writer did not get a chance to watch the final MCU movie either.

“Stan loved to wait to see the final movie at the premiere, so unfortunately he did not get to see the finished movie. Stan got a download of the full story the day he came and shot his cameo," he said.