Eva Longoria moving to Spain with husband José Bastón

Eva Longoria and husband José Bastón moving to Spain

Eva Longoria and her husband José Bastón are shifting to Spain for some time.



“She’ll be spending a ton of time there working for the second half of this year,” Page Six confirms via a source, remarking that the shift is just temporary.

According to the outlet, Desperate Housewives star is a Spanish resident and owns a residence in the region.

Longoria, 49, and Bastón, 56, already have their vacation home in Marbella, Spain amid their move, which they got in early 2023.

“It’s my oasis, my paradise,” the actress gushed during a January 2024 interview with Hello!. “When I’m not here, I work non-stop.”

“It’s a holiday home and my mother, my sisters and their kids all come,” she explained. “And, of course, a big kitchen.”

“In all my homes, I have a kitchen with a huge island, where everyone can sit together and have a glass of wine and nibbles while I cook. I love the kitchen – it’s always the heart of the house. And the one here is the best of all,” she explained at that time.