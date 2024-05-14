Noah Cyrus sends adorable birthday tribute to mom Tish amid family drama

It appears that there is no grudge between Noah Cyrus and her mom Tish despite the family drama that surfaced the news in the past months.

The All Falls Down singer, 24, took to her Instagram to wish Tish, who turned 57 on Monday, May 13th, on her birthday. Noah shared a throwback photo on her IG Story with her mom as she gave a big smile to the camera.

Tish is seen holding a birthday cake which appears to be for a young Noah. The musician simply wrote on the photo, "happy birthday mom."

The post comes amid news of estrangement between the mom and daughter due to an alleged love triangle.

In March, news broke that Noah, who is the youngest daughter of Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, had been “seeing” Tish’s now-husband, Dominic Purcell, when Tish also started “pursuing” him.

An insider told People Magazine that Tish "never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this" before she married Purcell. Noah and her brother Braison were also notably absent from Tish’s wedding to the Prison Break actor.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus had “no idea” about the drama in her family, per the source.

However, neither party publicly issued a statement on the matter, but it appears that things may have smoothed out or might be headed that way.