Chris Hemsworth addresses Marvel critics: ‘It bothers me’

Chris Hemsworth addresses Marvel: ‘It bothers me’

Chris Hemsworth shared his “harsh” feelings over the criticism of Marvel films by prominent directors like Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese.



Hemsworth, 40, during an interview with The Times of London discussed about the comments made by Scorsese and Coppola.

“It felt harsh,” the Furiosa actor said. “And it bothers me, especially from heroes. It was an eye-roll for me, people bashing the superhero space. Those guys had films that didn’t work too — we all have. When they talked about what was wrong with superheroes, I thought, cool, tell that to the billions who watch them. Were they all wrong?”

The Thor actor continued his argument by noting that “cinema-going did not change because of superheroes, but because of smartphones and social media.”

And contrary to any beliefs, “superhero films actually kept people in the cinemas during that transition and now people are coming back. So they deserve a little more appreciation.”

The actor also talked about the actors and stars who worked in MCU and criticised it later. Although, the Transformers One star didn’t name any actor, but addressed Christian Bale’s interview with GQ in which he said working in front of the green screen seems “monotonous.”

“It’s, like, ‘They’re films that are successful — put me in one. Oh, mine didn’t work? I’ll bash them,'” Hemsworth said. “Look, I grew up on a soap opera. And it used to bother me when actors would later talk about the show with guilt or shame. Humility goes a long way.”

He further added, “One of the older actors on Home and Away said, ‘We don’t get paid to make the good lines sound good, but to make the bad ones work.’ That stuck with me. But hey, it’s all a lesson. And if I ever went back to [Thor] I’d wonder how we could change it again. But there is a superhero curse in the sense you get pigeonholed, and I’ve felt a little hamstrung with what I could do, so desperately wanted something to scare the shit out of me. And Furiosa did.”