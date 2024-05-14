Samm-Art Williams, ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ producer, dead at 78

Samm-Art Williams, ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ producer, passes away at 78

Samm-Art Williams, Tony-nominated playwright, actor and director passed away at the age of 78.



Williams, who executively produced NBC’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, death was confirmed by his cousin Carol Brown to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Mr Williams’ contributions to American theatre and television will live on, but he will be greatly missed,” he said in a statement.

Williams was renowned for his Tony-nominated playwright of Home, which was directed by Douglas Turner Ward and produced on Broadway by the Negro Ensemble Company in 1980.

The show will mark its return to Broadway on June 5, under the helm of Kenny Leon.

Moreover, his playwright Home received further nods including an Outer Critics Circle Award, a Drama Desk nomination, an NAACP Image Award and a North Carolina Governor’s Award.

His further contributions in the field of writing were Welcome to Black River, Friends and other plays produced in New York, Los Angeles and beyond.

The late playwright also served as an executive producer on Will Smith’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Furthermore, Williams in his career also received the Guggenheim Fellowship, The National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship for Playwriting and other awards for writing.

He was also nominated for two Emmys as a producer on Frank’s Place in 1988 and Motown Returns to the Apollo in 1985.